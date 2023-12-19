Wastewater woes return after flooding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s wastewater treatment facilities took a beating over the summer and many of them have spent months trying to get back to full operations. But heavy rains have them in hot water again.

Monday and Tuesday there have been almost 20 reported discharges of untreated water, with the Winooski River, Otter Creek, and lake Champlain among the areas receiving water.

Many of the located discharges are in Montpelier.

