WCAX holiday chocolate babka baking with King Arthur

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX is kicking off another holiday baking series courtesy of King Arthur baking school.

Cat Viglienzoni teamed up with King Arthur’s Kristen Suzuki to walk us through a chocolate babka wreath recipe.

The babka baking demos continue all week. On Wednesday Cat and Kristen will make the filling and glaze for the chocolate babka wreath. On Thursday they’ll assemble the babka. And on Friday they’ll bake and glaze the final product.

Click here to find the complete recipe.

