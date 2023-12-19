Windham Elementary School temporarily closing due to staffing issues

WINDHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - The Windham School Board has voted to temporarily close the Windham Elementary School due to staffing issues.

At the meeting on Dec. 14, the board also voted to have the district pay tuition for the 15 kindergarten through sixth-grade students to attend the Townshend School for the rest of the school year. The Townshend School is about 10 miles away from Windham Elementary.

Superintendent Bob Thibault says families can also petition to send their students to a school in an adjacent district in the supervisory union, like Flood Brook in Londonderry or the Jamaica Village School.

Thibault says Windham Elementary School Principal Jenna Cramer was fired at a board meeting on Nov. 1, and there is an appeal to that decision underway.

