Winooski River approaches crest while others recede

Flooding hit Vermont yet again just like in July, Central Vermont took the brunt of it once...
Flooding hit Vermont yet again just like in July, Central Vermont took the brunt of it once again.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Flooding hit Vermont yet again just like in July, Central Vermont took the brunt of it once again.

The Winooski River crested Monday evening, peaking just short of major flood stage. It set a record for third highest flood level, coming in at about two feet less than the flooding this summer, and six feet less than the crest during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

The Lamoille River in Johnson also set a record, reaching the fourth-highest level on record. In Johnson the river crested about 3 feet below the high this summer, and a whopping ten feet below the record high, set in 1927.

The flooding has closed roads Starting in Richmond where the I-89 southbound Exit 11 off-ramp is closed due to high water.

High water has also closed roads across the state. Check new England 5-1-1 for closures local to your area.

There are also over 150 school closings and delays, most of which are in central Vermont.

