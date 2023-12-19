BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -As we dry out and cool down, flood waters will continue to recede. The few snow showers that were scattered about during the day will come to an end and we will be clearing out as we go through the overnight hours. We’ll keep those clear skies going with a lot of sunshine through most of the day on Wednesday - the last full day of fall. A weak cold front dropping down from the north late in the day will kick up some clouds with just a slight chance for a few flurries.

That cold front will chill us down for the first day of winter on Thursday, even though there will be lots of sunshine. Thursday night will be particularly cold with a lot of places dropping into the single digits by Friday morning. More cool sunshine is on tap for Friday.

Temperatures will rebound as we get into the weekend. A weak disturbance on Saturday may scatter just a few snow showers. Otherwise it will stay dry with warmer than average temperatures right through Christmas Day.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor any lingering flooding problems, and we will keep you up-to-date with any important changes, on-air, online, and on-the-go. -Gary

