By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain showers from yesterday have now come and gone, and most rivers crested and began to recede last night across the area. Dozens of local and state roads are still closed. Be sure to heed all posted signs and barriers and NEVER drive through flooded roadways! Through the rest of Tuesday, we’ll see snow showers on and off, producing just a little accumulation. Much of New York’s North County could run 1-3″ of new snow, and much of Vermont will only see a Trace upwards of 1″. The upper elevations could run slightly higher, picking up 1-3″ of fresh snow. Temperatures are falling throughout the day, from the 40s and 30s to the 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight are in the teens and 20s for most. Remember that any leftover standing water may begin to freeze later today and tonight.

After that, we are looking at a lovely stretch of weather that lasts through Christmas. Each day for the rest of the week and the weekend will feature lots of sunshine and near-normal temperatures. It will be a little colder than usual on Thursday and Friday for that first day of winter. Then temperatures rebound as we get into the holiday weekend.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the flooding situation, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments on air, online, and on the go.

Have a great Tuesday, and stay safe!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

