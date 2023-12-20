Barre City hopes to replace old parking lots with new housing

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Barre is putting out a call for all developers looking to invest in housing.

“We have vacant parking lots in the city that we think would be better utilized as housing. We have an acute housing crunch only made worse by the flood in July,” City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said.

Barre officials have issued a letter of interest hoping someone will want to put an apartment building in place of the parking lot off Seminary Street.

Since the July floods, the city has recorded 363 structures in the downtown affected by the storms, with dozens of people losing their homes and being displaced.

Development of the parking lot will require consideration of future flooding, but homelessness and housing liaison Tess Taylor says the city is facing an affordable housing deficiency similar to what other communities are facing.

“It’s the disparity that we are seeing in income versus, you know, what is being asked for, for rent. What’s being required for building. You know, wages have not gone up,” Taylor said.

Housing will go right in the middle of the parking lot. City officials hope it will be about 20 units or maybe more, but they are leaving that decision up to the developer.

“We are really looking for creative, compelling proposals that will add to the city’s housing needs. We are willing to consider really interesting offers. If there is a price that we can make that makes it more enticing, I think everyone is open to that,” Storellicastro said.

Residents say they need the housing.

“Because a lot of people are homeless. People are living on the street. People don’t have nowhere to go. People definitely need housing majorly,” said Tiffany Smith of Barre.

Proposals are due Feb. 16.

