Burlington man sentenced in cleaver killing of wife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington man convicted of killing his wife with a meat cleaver will spend nearly 30 years in prison.

Aita Gurung learned his fate on Wednesday after a two-day sentencing hearing that was delayed for months over questions about his mental competence.

In November 2022, Gurung was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and attempted second-degree murder for attacking his mother-in-law.

At his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Gurung was sentenced on the first count to 35 years to life but will serve 27 years with probation. On the second count, he got 20 years to life, but the two sentences will be concurrent.

Our Ike Bendavid spent the last two days in the courtroom for the culmination of this complicated six-year saga. He will have much more tonight on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

