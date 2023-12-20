Camp Outright sale to be finalized in spring

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Outright Vermont is now one step closer to purchasing the former Boy Scout property in Benson known as Camp Sunrise.

We told you earlier this month the LGBTQ+ group was working to acquire the property.

It will become Camp Outright, a permanent summer camp tailored to LGBTQ+ and allied youth. Camp Outright is currently in Starksboro, and will relocate to the larger Benson property.

The purchase comes with the help of a grant from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.

The sale will be finalized later this spring.

Outright Vermont says they will need to make renovations to the property before opening the new camp.

Related Stories:

LGBTQ+ group aims to acquire former Boy Scout camp in Benson

Community pushes to keep Vermont Boy Scout camp land open to the public

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.