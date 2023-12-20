How to help
Camp Outright sale to be finalized in spring

Outright Vermont is now one step closer to purchasing the former Boy Scout property in Benson...
Outright Vermont is now one step closer to purchasing the former Boy Scout property in Benson known as Camp Sunrise. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Outright Vermont is now one step closer to purchasing the former Boy Scout property in Benson known as Camp Sunrise.

We told you earlier this month the LGBTQ+ group was working to acquire the property.

It will become Camp Outright, a permanent summer camp tailored to LGBTQ+ and allied youth. Camp Outright is currently in Starksboro, and will relocate to the larger Benson property.

The purchase comes with the help of a grant from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.

The sale will be finalized later this spring.

Outright Vermont says they will need to make renovations to the property before opening the new camp.

