Catamount Corner - December 19, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Welcome to Catamount Corner, where each month we catch up with UVM coaches and student-athletes and tell the biggest stories of the month.

In today’s show, we break down the improbable sequence that gave UVM men’s basketball the win over Yale, as TJ Long, TJ Hurley, Aaron Deloney and John Becker walk us through everything that happened from their perspective. Then, we check in with the women’s team after a big non-conference win, and chat with a former lacrosse star playing in the professional ranks. We take the ice with men’s hockey associate head coach Scott Moser, who is set to coach Slovakia at World Juniors later this month. From there, we sit down with UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman to talk about the year in Catamount Country, the state of the men’s hockey program after this summer’s coaching change, an update on the construction project, and more. Then, we finish with our UVM year in review, and Michael goes one-on-one with TJ Long in a three-point contest from the very spot of Long’s game-winner.

Check out all the stories below, or the full show at the bottom of this page.

In what was one of the most memorable shots in the history of the men’s basketball program, we go inside the play as the Cats break down the winning sequence from their eyes.

We go inside the play as we hear from the people who made it happen

Alisa Kresge evaluates her team’s performance up to this point of the season with two non-conference games remaining.

We hear from the women's basketball head coach as the Cats enter the home stretch of their non-conference schedule.

Former lacrosse star Nick Washuta checks in as he continues his career at the professional ranks.

Former Catamount gearing up for upcoming season in PLL

Scott Moser is taking a break from the UVM bench to help lead the Slovaks at World Juniors.

The men's hockey associate head coach will take some time away from Burlington to lead the Slovaks

Our sit-down with UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman.

We get to know TJ Long, and Michael goes head-to-head in a three-point contest.

Michael goes 1-on-1 with the UVM guard from the very same spot of his game-winner over Yale

It was a very busy year for the Catamounts, and we recap it all in our year in review.

We relive the 2023 year in Catamount Country

Catch the full episode here.

The full December edition

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.