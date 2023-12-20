How to help
Chocolate babka wreath filling and glaze with King Arthur

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our holiday baking series with a chocolate babka wreath we’re making with Kristen Suzuki from the King Arthur Baking Company.

Now, Kristen shows our Cat Viglienzoni how to make the filling and the glaze. Watch the video to see.

The babka baking demos continue all week on the Channel 3 News First at Four. On Thursday, Cat and Kristen assemble the babka. And on Friday they’ll bake and glaze the final product.

Click here for the complete recipe.

