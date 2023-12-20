City councilor calls for increase in Burlington’s new carbon fee

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington will institute Vermont’s first carbon fee for large buildings and new construction on Jan. 1, but one city councilor is already pushing to increase the fee and broaden its scope.

“Everybody has got to do their share. This is a share that we can do,” said Gene Bergman, P-Burlington City Council.

The carbon pollution impact fee approved by voters will charge the owners of buildings 50,000 square feet and larger if they don’t replace their fossil fuel-powered heating systems when upgrading to a new system. The rule also pertains to new construction if they choose to use nonrenewable heat sources.

The cost is $150 per ton of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The climate emergency is an emergency that we have to do everything we can to deal with now and as expeditiously as possible. All of us have to do, just do as much as possible, as quickly as possible,” Bergman said.

Bergman is now proposing a 35% increase in that carbon fee, up $234 per ton and lowering the threshold to buildings 25,000 square feet and up. That size change could impact more than twice as many buildings in the city, including Church Street businesses.

“Some of the problem with these Burlington-based movements towards climate change is they seem to not recognize that we live in a county where there’s a lot of mobility. So I want to see if it actually does help. I want to let the current ordinance play out for a year, nine months, a year and a half. And if it’s really working well and we can show that there’s a benefit to the community for it, sure, let’s talk about expanding it,” said Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association.

However, Bergman says incentives and other financial help will be offered to businesses that can’t pay.

He says though Burlington can’t solve the climate crisis, the Queen City can be a model for other cities.

“We’ve got an obligation to do our part. But we’ve got an opportunity to show it can be done. And we need to take both that obligation and that opportunity seriously,” Bergman said.

Officials at the Burlington Electric Department worked for six months to develop the new rule. General Manager Darren Springer says he’s concerned about putting a new question on the ballot before the city sees how the fee functions.

“If we want to be a model for other communities, we have to implement what we’re doing well, and it has to work economically. And it has to be something that is something that other communities look at and say, ‘That worked well in Burlington, I want to implement it here,’” Springer said.

Officials at one of Burlington’s largest buildings, the UVM Medical Center, do not support a new ballot item. A spokesperson said, in part: “The suggested ballot item being considered before the existing ordinance takes effect undermines any sense of thoughtful public process... All of this gives us significant concerns about the reliability of the City as a partner and the durability of its decisions.”

The ordinance is in committee now and if passed by the full City Council, it will be on the March ballot. However, it could also be on the August or general election ballots, as well.

If it’s ultimately passed, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.

