Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former president Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s presidential primary ballot next year.

The 4-3 court opinion found that the former president is barred from the presidency, based on his actions during the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

As Stephen Wermiel, professor of constitutional law at American University explained, the decision hinged on the Insurrection Clause under section 3 of the 14th amendment, which prohibits people who engaged in insurrection from running for office.

“Section three says that if you have previously taken an oath to defend the Constitution, as all federal officials do, then if you engage in an insurrection, then you are disqualified from holding office in the future,” said Wermiel.

The former president’s campaign spokesman said they will appeal to the high court and have “full confidence” that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in their favor.

According to Jena Griswold, the Colorado Secretary of State, that may not be feasible.

“So there is a tight timeline. You know, I think this case is a good contender for United States Supreme Court review, but we’ll see whether it’s appealed and whether the court decides to take it,” said Griswold.

State offices say the issue must be settled by January 5th which is the deadline to print Colorado’s presidential primary ballots.

Griswold said she’ll rely on the decision of the highest court when certifying ballots for the 2024 election.

“I do believe that the Colorado Supreme Court got it right. But with that said, unlike Donald Trump, I will follow the law and the United States Constitution that includes any further guidance from the United States Supreme Court,” she said.

Wermiel says he thinks the high court has to make some kind of decision on the case.

“The Supreme Court is not sitting there looking to be thrust into the middle of how the 2024 election is going to play out. But the Supreme Court clearly is not going to have that choice. It’s you know, it’s been it’s been drawn into this controversy by events,” he said.

The danger for Trump is other courts could follow Colorado’s lead and exclude him from states he needs to win in the 2024 election.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.