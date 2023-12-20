How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident

Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained during a farming accident, according to the Clark County school district. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Kentucky boy died following a farming accident, according to several reports.

Ryan Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, “passed away Saturday from injuries sustained in a farm accident,” the Clark County Public Schools reported in a statement released Sunday.

The Clark County coroner told the Lexington Herald Phelps was injured in a tractor rollover and taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to his obituary, Phelps was a member of the ROTC and recently enlisted with the United States Marines Corps.

“This unspeakable tragedy has affected our entire school district community, particularly our high school student body,” the statement from Clark County Superintendent Dustin Howard said.

Howard extended condolences to the Phelps family on behalf of the district and has offered them support during this difficult time.

According to the statement, the district will be providing grief counseling for students and urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s emotional well-being.

“The coming days and weeks will be extremely hard for our students,” the statement said.

An account has been established at Stock Yards Bank for community members to donate toward Phelps’ funeral expenses. Donations may be made to the account “For the Benefit of Ryan Phelps” at any Stock Yards location in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Barre. Courtesy: Paul Perry
Scott says it appears worst of flooding over in most parts of Vermont
Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper
A Vermont man is behind bars after police say he threatened Burlington office workers with a...
Police: Vt. man threatened Burlington office workers with knife
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
US Labor Dept. reinvestigates Vt. excavation company over retaliation allegations

Latest News

Vermont State University has received a grant to support the expansion of one of its hybrid...
Grant to help Vermont State University expand hybrid education program
Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting
A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has diverted traffic in Centertown.
1 person hospitalized after buried in ash at power plant, officials say
Gov. Phil Scott
State working to assess damage after flooding in Vermont
Shawn Conlon
Vermont murder suspect arrested in Rhode Island