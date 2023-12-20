How to help
Dartmouth Health invests $2M in affordable housing fund

Dartmouth Health has announced an additional $2 million investment in the New Hampshire...
Dartmouth Health has announced an additional $2 million investment in the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to support affordable and safe housing.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth Health has announced an additional $2 million investment in the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund to support affordable and safe housing.

The Community Loan Fund provides financing and education to help homeowners in manufactured-home communities purchase and run their parks as resident-owned communities. The fund also provides mortgages to low-income home buyers.

Dartmouth Health officials say access to safe, affordable housing is an important driver of personal health and healthy communities. And they say housing is often the most expensive cost.

“The more challenging that sort of entire collection of those financial needs are, the harder and more difficult it is for people to prioritize health and well-being as part of their everyday existence,” said Greg Norman of Dartmouth Health.

In recent years the health system has allocated $5 million to the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, making it the largest in-state investor in the fund.

