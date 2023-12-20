How to help
Doctors warn of rising cases of respiratory illnesses after 4th grader dies from flu

There have been 14 flu-related deaths in the state of North Carolina so far in 2023. (SOURCE: WITN)
By Alyssa Hefner and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - There have been 14 flu-related deaths in the state of North Carolina so far in 2023, according to WITN.

The most recent death is that of a fourth-grade girl.

The ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville said there were between 80 and 90 positive COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children in their system last week, and over 370 positive flu cases.

The death of 9-year-old Jasmyne Kite is prompting health officials to warn not only of the flu but also COVID-19 and RSV.

Jasmyne attended Wells Elementary School in Wilson before losing her life to the flu.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Jasmyne’s family pay for her funeral expenses. A message alongside the fundraiser said Jasmyne had viral myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle brought on by the flu.

WITN spoke with Jasmyne’s father, who said the family is looking to raise awareness about how serious the flu can be in children.

ECU health’s pediatrician-in-chief Matthew Ledoux said the flu can be particularly dangerous for children.

“Their systems are pretty young, and they haven’t been exposed to most of those things,” he said.

Ledoux also said the airways of infants are very different from those of adults, making it much more difficult for them to breathe, cough, and get secretions while afflicted with RSV.

The principal of Wells Elementary said counselors will be at the campus to help process Jasmyne’s death but also encourage parents to talk to their children.

Ledoux said families can take precautions to prevent getting sick from the flu or other illnesses.

“We did learn that social distancing, especially when you’re sick, works,” Ledoux said. “We know that masks can help for sure, and then washing your hands very well.”

Jasmyne was initially taken to the hospital last Wednesday and passed away on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

