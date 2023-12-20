Fire breaks out at Georgia-Pacific Corp. in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh firefighters responded to the G-P building on boynton and margaret street just after 5 p.m.

w-c-a-x was at the scene as first responders battled the blaze... here they are on the roof of the building there... witnesses report not seeing any flames... but the smell of smoke was present..

we reached out to the plattsburgh fire department but they were unable to share any details...

at this time... the cause of the fire is still unknown.

