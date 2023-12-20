How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fire breaks out at Georgia-Pacific Corp. in Plattsburgh

(Structure fire in Midland)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh firefighters responded to the G-P building on boynton and margaret street just after 5 p.m.

w-c-a-x was at the scene as first responders battled the blaze... here they are on the roof of the building there... witnesses report not seeing any flames... but the smell of smoke was present..

we reached out to the plattsburgh fire department but they were unable to share any details...

at this time... the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper
Flooding in Barre. Courtesy: Paul Perry
Scott says it appears worst of flooding over in most parts of Vermont
Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night.
Police investigating fatal crash in Enosburg
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash on Route 16 in Pinkham’s Grant on Sunday. - File...
New Hampshire woman killed in crash

Latest News

FILE
Vt. lawmakers revisit potential for safe injection sites
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
Burlington man to be sentenced in 2017 cleaver murder
People pack Burlington's 2nd public safety forum