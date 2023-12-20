How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Grant to help Vermont State University expand hybrid education program

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University has received a grant to support the expansion of one of its hybrid education programs.

The money will allow faculty to increase access to programs and reduce course material costs for students who can attend classes remotely through the “Face-to-Face Plus” program.

The grant from the Davis Educational Foundation will also provide stipends to 40 faculty members for hybrid course development work.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Barre. Courtesy: Paul Perry
Scott says it appears worst of flooding over in most parts of Vermont
Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper
A Vermont man is behind bars after police say he threatened Burlington office workers with a...
Police: Vt. man threatened Burlington office workers with knife
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
US Labor Dept. reinvestigates Vt. excavation company over retaliation allegations

Latest News

Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting
Gov. Phil Scott
State working to assess damage after flooding in Vermont
Shawn Conlon
Vermont murder suspect arrested in Rhode Island
The man charged in connection with the shooting death of his friend at a Rutland motel was...
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting