Grant to help Vermont State University expand hybrid education program

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University has received a grant to support the expansion of one of its hybrid education programs.

The money will allow faculty to increase access to programs and reduce course material costs for students who can attend classes remotely through the “Face-to-Face Plus” program.

The grant from the Davis Educational Foundation will also provide stipends to 40 faculty members for hybrid course development work.

