Green Mountain Transit fare resumption delayed until March

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit will resume fare collection in March for Chittenden County, commuter, and LINK Express routes. That’s a change from the previously announced start date of January.

GMT says critical components of the fare collection system won’t be available until late January.

