How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Green Mountain Transit fare resumption delayed until March

Green Mountain Transit will resume fare collection in March for Chittenden County, commuter,...
Green Mountain Transit will resume fare collection in March for Chittenden County, commuter, and LINK Express routes.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Transit will resume fare collection in March for Chittenden County, commuter, and LINK Express routes. That’s a change from the previously announced start date of January.

GMT says critical components of the fare collection system won’t be available until late January.

Click here for more information.

Related Story:

Green Mountain Transit to resume fare collection next year

Green Mountain Transit planning to bring back fares

$1.2M boost allows Green Mountain Transit to continue free service through June ‘23

Green Mountain Transit adapts to COVID decline in bus ridership

Green Mountain Transit buses running for free

Green Mountain Transit says empty buses part of the plan

Bumpy ride for Green Mountain Transit’s new bus routes

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Barre. Courtesy: Paul Perry
Scott says it appears worst of flooding over in most parts of Vermont
Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper
A Vermont man is behind bars after police say he threatened Burlington office workers with a...
Police: Vt. man threatened Burlington office workers with knife
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
US Labor Dept. reinvestigates Vt. excavation company over retaliation allegations

Latest News

Burlington will institute Vermont’s first carbon fee for large buildings and new construction...
City councilor calls for increase in Burlington’s new carbon fee
Outright Vermont is now one step closer to purchasing the former Boy Scout property in Benson...
Camp Outright to finalize purchase of former Boy Scout property in spring
Aita Gurung at his sentencing hearing in Burlington.
Burlington man sentenced in cleaver killing of wife
A visit from the big man for some small students on Wednesday when Santa Claus stopped by...
Santa Claus visits students at a Vermont elementary school