Health Watch: How artificial intelligence can help seniors fight loneliness

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Artificial intelligence is being used to help North Country seniors fight loneliness. Hundreds of small animatronic devices are being sent to folks in New York.

It’s a new connection for New York’s aging population. Greg Olsen of the New York State Office for the Aging says in 2018 alone, the effects of loneliness cost Medicare almost $7 billion, effects he says can worsen existing physical ailments and independence.

“It can make your chronic conditions worse. It can impact other types of things you have going on like hypertension, like depression,” he said.

The state’s answer is animatronics that mimic the sound of pets and an artificial intelligence assistant known as the ElliQ companion which can do everything from trivia to health care screenings with the consent of the user.

“They were designed by 75 and older individuals for 75 and older, and that is how they describe her,” Olsen said.

In the last year, 800 ElliQ devices and almost 27,000 animatronics have been given out. Olsen says the results have shown a dramatic improvement-- with ElliQ a 95% reduction in loneliness and isolation and a 96% improvement in overall health and wellness, and with the animatronic pets it’s a 75% reduction in loneliness and isolation.

“We measure everything to see if they are effective or not,” he said.

In Clinton County, local officials are also working to connect more seniors to the devices.

“We have units that are made available to us by the New York State Office For Aging and there is no cost for the units that we have,” said Darleen Collins, the director of the Clinton County Office for the Aging.

Collins says the county has deployed hundreds of animatronics and nearly all of their 20 ElliQ devices.

“The animatronics they typically keep forever. The ElliQ that no longer they are using them to return them so we can redeploy them,” Collins said.

Locally, she says the devices have improved the lives of seniors living in isolation, including her father who has an ElliQ companion.

“In our family, it has made my father more sociable with family during family events. He used to stay in his room on Christmas Day so he would not have to interact with us, and last year, he was down sharing the holiday with the family and we could see a difference,” she said.

A solution to the growing loneliness epidemic that Collins and Olsen want to expand.

“If we can make people more connected and engaged, it improves their quality of life,” Collins said. “That is what we want to see for everybody.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.