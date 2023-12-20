Idling car wastes money and fuel experts say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that it’s extra cold out many people are probably looking to warm their car up before they hit the road. But environmental experts say idling wastes both fuel and money.

Experts say it doesn’t make much of a difference, noting many cars warm up stronger when they’re on the move anyway.

Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation says if every car and truck reduced idling by one minute per day a year the state would save over 1M gallons of fuel and millions of dollars of fuel costs.

“I think the main thing is to combat this idea that it is necessary to idle your car to warm it up, especially in the winter months. For most cars on the road, it’s not necessary and actually, it can be harmful to the car itself. You’re having more wear and tear on the engine that isn’t really needed,” said Leigh Martin with the Vt. Dept. of Environmental Conservation.

Environmental experts say you can reduce idling by turning off your car if you’ve stopped in a parking spot for more than ten seconds and warming up your vehicle while you’re on the road. “The idea of warming up your car for you know, 5, 10, 15 minutes. It’s kind of this ingrained behavior, like our parents did it our grandparents did it. And it’s because older vehicles like you know, 1980s before, were equipped with carburetors, which require that so that the engine would stall out, whereas modern cars, you know, 1990s and after fuel injection systems, and it’s actually better for the fuel injection system, if you let it warm up for maybe 30 seconds max, and then gently drive it. It’s less wear and tear,” said Martin.

There is a state law limiting all motor vehicle idling to five minutes in any 60-minute period with some exceptions with penalties ranging from 10 to 100 dollar violations depending on the number of times you’re caught. Although the state notes it is hard to enforce.

The DMV tells us from 2014 to 2023, there were 23 violations for idling more than 5 minutes in a 60 minute period. Some municipalities might have different laws too like here in Burlington, where you aren’t allowed to idle for more than 3 minutes in a 60-minute period.

