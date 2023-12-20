Inmate charged with murder after death following NH prison fight
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an inmate in a New Hampshire prison.
Corrections officials have charged inmate Robert Lavoie, 57, with first-degree murder in the death of James Dale, 65.
They say Lavoie hit Dale with a metal pipe during a fight at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in February. Dale later died.
