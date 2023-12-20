How to help
Inmate charged with murder after death following NH prison fight

Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin
Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of an inmate in a New Hampshire prison.

Corrections officials have charged inmate Robert Lavoie, 57, with first-degree murder in the death of James Dale, 65.

They say Lavoie hit Dale with a metal pipe during a fight at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in February. Dale later died.

