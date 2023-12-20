Moretown School still holding school after building flooded

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - School officials have crafted a plan to keep kids in class until the holiday break. The plan was shared with families in the Harwood Unified Union School District on Tuesday.

From today through Friday K-6 students will be visiting the North Branch Nature Center, the Monteshire Museum, and watching a movie at the high school Pre-school children will be spending time at the town library with no class on Friday.

According to the district, Moretown Elementary School was the largest building in the state hit with flood water. They saw a few inches of water in many classrooms and three feet of water in their boiler room.

