New program offers Vt. inmates free classes to prepare for life after prison

A new program aims to give inmates the opportunity to enroll in free courses.
A new program aims to give inmates the opportunity to enroll in free courses.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Could education behind bars help prepare inmates for life on the outside? A new program in partnership with the Community College of Vermont gives inmates and correctional staff the opportunity to enroll in free courses.

Some taking the courses have been charged with violent felonies, but officials say it’s a chance to right their wrongs.

“Ultimately, we hope that this will help people connect with education and skills that they need to then go and be successful in their communities,” Vt. Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml said.

The partnership between the Community College of Vermont and the Department of Corrections began with classes for the staff this past summer. Now, the opportunity has been expanded to include those serving time behind bars.

Deml says the program aims to reduce recidivism in Vermont.

“We know that education and higher earnings in the community lead to success. So as people leave the facilities and go to our communities, if we can connect them with jobs that pay a living wage, they’re less likely to come back and join us again,” he said.

After receiving $4.5 million in federal funds, the program was introduced at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at Northern State in Newport.

CCV is open admissions and the application only calls for basic requirements such as a high school diploma or a GED.

Most of the inmates enrolled at Northern State have been charged with felonies like kidnapping, sexual assault of a minor and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who visited the class this past week, says while prison is discipline for those crimes, it should not be viewed in its entirety as an eye for an eye.

“They’re paying a price. I would hope that most of us understand at the end of the day it just cannot be about punishment. We want these people to reform their lives, we don’t want them coming back here,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Right now, 33 inmates at both facilities are enrolled in courses, according to CCV. Classes include Intro to Psychology, Effective Workplace Communication and Intro to College and Careers. The Department of Corrections did not allow WCAX News to speak with inmates directly but some spoke highly of the program.

CCV President Joyce Judy says this program speaks to the power of education.

“All of a sudden they see themselves as something very different. That they can get a job, they can hold a job, they can be a great member of a family, they can be productive. Just helping people have hope so that when they get out it’s different,” Judy said.

The program will expand during the spring semester to include offerings in the St. Albans facility. CCV says 135 inmates have already enrolled.

