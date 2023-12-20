How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a coronavirus subvariant is now the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

The CDC reported subvariant JN.1 is now causing about 20% of new COVID-19 infections across the country.

The strain already dominated in the Northeast where it’s estimated to cause about a third of new infections there.

The CDC estimated the spread of the subvariant more than doubled in the U.S. between late November and mid-December, perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity.

The CDC said as of Dec. 9, only about 18% of adults had received the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health agency is now calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Barre. Courtesy: Paul Perry
Scott says it appears worst of flooding over in most parts of Vermont
Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper
A Vermont man is behind bars after police say he threatened Burlington office workers with a...
Police: Vt. man threatened Burlington office workers with knife
Brandon Teeter, Samuel Bathrick, Devin Croteau and Zachery Fuller
4 men arrested in New Hampshire vandalism investigation

Latest News

Burlington will institute Vermont’s first carbon fee for large buildings and new construction...
City councilor calls for increase in Burlington’s new carbon fee
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Vermont Department of Labor is still seeing problems that are preventing some Vermonters...
Problems persist with Vermont’s unemployment website
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital