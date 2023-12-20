How to help
Problems persist with Vermont’s unemployment website

The Vermont Department of Labor is still seeing problems that are preventing some Vermonters...
The Vermont Department of Labor is still seeing problems that are preventing some Vermonters from filing unemployment claims. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor is still seeing problems that are preventing some Vermonters from filing unemployment claims.

Last week, Vermont’s antiquated unemployment insurance system ran into technical issues where people did not have a link online to file their weekly claims. Many waited hours on the phone to file their claims.

State leaders said they resolved many of the issues last week, but many people are still running into problems filing.

Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington described a cascading effect in the unemployment system.

“We were able to resolve it, but then we had to figure out why was this group of claimants still experiencing it or why was this group over here still experiencing something different but in the same vein as the original issue,” Harrington said.

The commissioner stressed that people will be able to backdate their claims for last week and this week.

