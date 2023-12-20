Problems persist with Vermont’s unemployment website
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor is still seeing problems that are preventing some Vermonters from filing unemployment claims.
Last week, Vermont’s antiquated unemployment insurance system ran into technical issues where people did not have a link online to file their weekly claims. Many waited hours on the phone to file their claims.
State leaders said they resolved many of the issues last week, but many people are still running into problems filing.
Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington described a cascading effect in the unemployment system.
“We were able to resolve it, but then we had to figure out why was this group of claimants still experiencing it or why was this group over here still experiencing something different but in the same vein as the original issue,” Harrington said.
The commissioner stressed that people will be able to backdate their claims for last week and this week.
Related Stories:
Vt. unemployment benefits glitch resolved
500 Vermont unemployment recipients hit by ongoing computer glitch
Vt. labor department snafu could delay UI payments
Vt. Department of Labor IT upgrade gets greenlight
Key report puts the brakes on Vt. Labor Department computer system overhaul
Vt. labor commissioner says dept. prepared for weekend unemployment glitches
Online technical errors foil some unemployed Vermonters
Work search requirement for Vermont unemployment claimants reinstated
State unsure how much fraudsters got in fake unemployment claims
Vermont directed to review thousands of unemployment claims
Outdated IT systems plague Vermont government
Technical difficulties delay some Vt. unemployment payments
Unemployment payments delayed for those with direct deposit
Technical difficulty stymies Vermonters trying to file for unemployment
Vt. Labor Dept. printing error leads to security breach
Vt. labor officials clear miscategorized unemployment claims
More people answering Vt. unemployment calls, but problems persist
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.