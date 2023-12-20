Route 2 in Milton closed due to rising flood waters

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton Police Department released a statement saying that rising flood waters in the town have crested over Route 2.

For now, the road is closed and a detour route has been set up. This detour utilizes Barnum Street, Herrick Avenue, Cherry Street, School Street, and Main Street.

Police are unsure how long the road will be closed.

