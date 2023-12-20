How to help
Sanders resolution would require more oversight for aid to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders/File
Sen. Bernie Sanders/File(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders took to the Senate floor about the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and what Congress should do to help.

According to Sanders, almost 20,000 people have been killed, and 52,000 in Israel’s military campaign since October 7th.

Sanders introduced a resolution to the Foreign Assistance Act to detail allegations of humanitarian rights violations and a list of arms provided to Israel since October 7th.

“I hope that is a simple yes vote for most of my colleagues. This should not be a controversial question. If you believe, as I do, that this campaign has been indiscriminate, then it is our responsibility to ask this question. If you believe Israel has done nothing wrong in Gaza, then you should want this information to support that belief,” said Sen. Sanders.

He calls for an end to military aid to Israel for anything beyond defense and a resolution to end bloodshed and increase humanitarian aid. Sanders said the U.S. government has asked Israel to change its indiscriminate bombing but it has fallen on deaf ears.

