Santa Claus visits students at a Vermont elementary school

A visit from the big man for some small students on Wednesday when Santa Claus stopped by...
A visit from the big man for some small students on Wednesday when Santa Claus stopped by Christ the King School in Burlington ahead of the holiday break.(WCAX)
By John McMahon
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A visit from the big man for some small students on Wednesday when Santa Claus stopped by Christ the King School in Burlington ahead of the holiday break.

“Definitely on their best behavior, trying their best to make sure. They know Santa is watching right now,” said Sophie Decker, a teacher at Christ the King. “They’re just full of joy. This is the prime Christmas time... so the magic is here for sure.”

Some students knew what they wanted to see under the tree, but others weren’t so sure.

“I forgot some because I have such a big list,” one student said.

The week before Christmas can be a bit of a lull in the classroom, but for teachers like Decker, keeping the Christmas spirit alive is what makes it all worth it.

“For me it’s always thinking back at the memories I had at this age and thinking I get to install those memories. It’s definitely a lot of work on the teachers’ end but we go above and beyond to make sure, like everybody remembers Christmas at this age and the excitement. So just being able to instill that and making sure I make as many dreams come true as possible for this age!”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

