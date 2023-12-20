Stefanik responds to Colorado court decision to remove Trump from ballot

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters.

When the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump’s name can’t be on the state ballot in 2024, she called the ruling un-American.

In a statement she said, “Four partisan Democrat operatives on the Colorado Supreme Court think they get to decide for all Coloradans and Americans the next presidential election.”

She continued, “this will backfire and further strengthen President Trump’s winning campaign to Save America.”

The court ruled that Trump was ineligible to run because of a clause in the U.S. Constitution’s 14th amendment that bars from office anyone who once took an oath to uphold the Constitution but then “engaged” in “insurrection or rebellion” against it.

Some scholars say that Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol prevents him from running.

Here’s Stefanik’s full statement:

