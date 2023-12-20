How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Stefanik responds to Colorado court decision to remove Trump from ballot

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters.

When the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump’s name can’t be on the state ballot in 2024, she called the ruling un-American.

In a statement she said, “Four partisan Democrat operatives on the Colorado Supreme Court think they get to decide for all Coloradans and Americans the next presidential election.”

She continued, “this will backfire and further strengthen President Trump’s winning campaign to Save America.”

The court ruled that Trump was ineligible to run because of a clause in the U.S. Constitution’s 14th amendment that bars from office anyone who once took an oath to uphold the Constitution but then “engaged” in “insurrection or rebellion” against it.

Some scholars say that Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol prevents him from running.

Here’s Stefanik’s full statement:

“Four partisan Democrat operatives on the Colorado Supreme Court think they get to decide for all Coloradans and Americans the next presidential election. This is un-American and Democrats are so afraid that President Trump will win on Nov 5th 2024 that they are illegally attempting to take him off the ballot. Like the rest of the unprecedented, constant, and illegal election interference against President Trump, this will backfire and further strengthen President Trump’s winning campaign to Save America.”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Barre. Courtesy: Paul Perry
Scott says it appears worst of flooding over in most parts of Vermont
Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper
A Vermont man is behind bars after police say he threatened Burlington office workers with a...
Police: Vt. man threatened Burlington office workers with knife
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
US Labor Dept. reinvestigates Vt. excavation company over retaliation allegations

Latest News

Moretown Elementary School-Monday
Moretown School still holding school after building flooded
Now that it’s extra cold out, many people are probably looking to warm their cars up before...
Idling cars waste money and fuel experts say
Roadkill data is actively being collected from drivers in Vermont using a relatively new app...
Vt. Fish and Wildlife using roadkill app data to track wildlife
School officials have crafted a plan to keep students who attend Moretown Elementary School in...
Moretown School still holding school after building flooded
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took to the Senate floor Tuesday evening to address the ongoing...
Sanders resolution would require more oversight for aid to Israel