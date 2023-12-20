Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The man charged in connection with the shooting death of his friend at a Rutland motel was sentenced on Wednesday to six to eight years in prison.

Police say Khaliq Richardson, who was 18 at the time, shot and killed Jonah Pandiani, 19, in April 2021.

Last week, Richardson pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

In court Wednesday, the victim’s family and friends read victim impact statements. Pandiani’s father expressed words of forgiveness toward Richardson.

Richardson also addressed the court.

“I want to thank some of his family members who said they forgive me because I definitely haven’t forgiven myself, and I don’t know if I ever will,” Richardson said.

Richardson was already sentenced in August to 30 months in prison on federal gun charges.

He will also get credit for more than 600 days already served.

Related Stories:

Rutland man takes plea deal connected to fatal Rutland shooting

Teen takes plea deal connected to fatal shooting in Rutland

Teen accused in fatal shooting to remain in parents’ custody

Teen faces federal charges in fatal Rutland shooting

Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court

Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.