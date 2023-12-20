How to help
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting

Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.
Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The man charged in connection with the shooting death of his friend at a Rutland motel was sentenced on Wednesday to six to eight years in prison.

Police say Khaliq Richardson, who was 18 at the time, shot and killed Jonah Pandiani, 19, in April 2021.

Last week, Richardson pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

In court Wednesday, the victim’s family and friends read victim impact statements. Pandiani’s father expressed words of forgiveness toward Richardson.

Richardson also addressed the court.

“I want to thank some of his family members who said they forgive me because I definitely haven’t forgiven myself, and I don’t know if I ever will,” Richardson said.

Richardson was already sentenced in August to 30 months in prison on federal gun charges.

He will also get credit for more than 600 days already served.

