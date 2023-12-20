Vermont murder suspect arrested in Rhode Island

GROTON, R.I. (WCAX) - The U.S. Marshals Service says the suspect in a Vermont murder has been arrested in Rhode Island.

Shawn Conlon, 44, of Rhode Island, was taken into custody at a roadside hotel in Groton, Rhode Island, on Wednesday morning.

Police say he strangled Claudia Voight, 73, in her Windham home on Feb. 20.

At first, investigators did not believe Voight’s death was suspicious, but then an autopsy revealed she was strangled.

The investigation led law enforcement to Rhode Island.

Conlon will be extradited to Vermont to face second-degree murder charges.

Claudia Voight (Courtesy: Heidi Voight)

Related Stories:

Police now say Vermont woman’s February death was a homicide

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.