Vermont murder suspect arrested in Rhode Island

Shawn Conlon
Shawn Conlon(Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GROTON, R.I. (WCAX) - The U.S. Marshals Service says the suspect in a Vermont murder has been arrested in Rhode Island.

Shawn Conlon, 44, of Rhode Island, was taken into custody at a roadside hotel in Groton, Rhode Island, on Wednesday morning.

Police say he strangled Claudia Voight, 73, in her Windham home on Feb. 20.

At first, investigators did not believe Voight’s death was suspicious, but then an autopsy revealed she was strangled.

The investigation led law enforcement to Rhode Island.

Conlon will be extradited to Vermont to face second-degree murder charges.

Claudia Voight
Claudia Voight(Courtesy: Heidi Voight)

