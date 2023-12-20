How to help
Vt. lawmakers revisit potential for safe injection sites

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont democratic lawmakers plan to take up a bill on day one of the new legislative session allowing for so-called ‘safe injection sites.’

Facing skyrocketing fatal overdoses and other issues of drug misuse, house lawmakers called the sites a tool to help curb deaths in front of the appropriations committee.

The safe injection sites, or overdose prevention sites, allow people to consume illicit drugs under medical supervision without facing civil and criminal penalties. Supporters say the pilot program will take a burden off of first responders and emergency rooms, and people can be referred to treatment and reduce needles on the street.

Governor Phil Scott vetoed a similar proposal last year over concerns it would not work in a rural state like Vermont.

