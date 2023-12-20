How to help
Vt. police investigating shooting that left man critically injured

Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically...
Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically injured. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically injured.

Troopers say they responded to the shooting Wednesday just after 6 a.m. at a home on Button Hill Road.

Police say the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Investigators say they have interviewed the person responsible for the shooting and the investigation is still underway.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

They have not yet released any names.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the barracks in Royalton at 802-234-9933 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

