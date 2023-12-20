How to help
VTF&W using roadkill app data to track wildlife

File Photo
File Photo(KPTV)
By Melissa Cooney
Dec. 20, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Roadkill data is actively being collected from drivers using a relatively new app made by the state. Channel 3 first told you about the roadkill app last winter, now Fish and Wildlife say they have more than 200 reports sourced from it.

Jens Hawkens-Hilke of Fish and Wildlife says crowdsourcing roadkill data helps track animal migration patterns, and allows scientists to see what animals are habitating in what part of the state.

“It’s really early to tell we’re trying to collect information about all of Vermont’s populations. And so just a few hundred records isn’t much so it’s going to be a while before that’s a usable data set for us. But for right now, we’re trying to get the word out and get as many people using it as possible to really help us fine-tune where those most important crossing areas,” said Hawkins-Hilke.

Based on the map of roadkill reports on the Agency of Natural Resources’s website, some dense areas of roadkill are on I-89 in the Randolph, Georgia, Richmond, and Waterbury areas. State officials encourage you to pull over and report the roadkill once you’re in a safe spot and not driving.

