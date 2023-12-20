WATCH LIVE: Scott to give update on state’s response to flooding in Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday said it appeared the worst of the recent flooding in Vermont is over and the cleanup has begun.

The governor will give a news briefing on Wednesday to update Vermonters on the state’s response to the flooding. It’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m. You can watch it in the player above when it begins or click here for a direct link.

Much of the state was slammed with heavy rain on Monday with relatively warm temperatures, triggering flooding in many areas, some of which were hit by the devastating floods in July.

State emergency officials said Tuesday there were no reported deaths or injuries from the flooding, although swift water rescue teams made 12 rescues.

Numerous communities from Colchester to Troy to the Mad River Valley were hit by the December deluge. More than 50 schools remained closed Tuesday, mostly because of road damage that buses couldn’t navigate. Most schools were expected to be open by Wednesday.

Vermont is gathering damage reports and preparing another disaster declaration for FEMA. The state also wants homeowners to report their damage to Vermont 211.

Check NewEngland511.org for road closures.

