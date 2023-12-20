Welch's TRANQ Research Act passes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - New legislation reaching President Biden’s desk ushered in by a bipartisan bill by Vermont Senator Peter Welch.
Tuesday, Biden signed Welch’s TRANQ Research Act into law, providing communities with federal resources and research to combat the rise in Xylazine, a harmful animal tranquilizer used as a street drug.
According to Welch, in Vermont Xylazine was reported present in 50% of opioid-related accidental and undetermined deaths in August of 2023.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.