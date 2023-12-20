How to help
Welch's TRANQ Research Act passes

Sen. Peter Welch/File
Sen. Peter Welch/File(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - New legislation reaching President Biden’s desk ushered in by a bipartisan bill by Vermont Senator Peter Welch.

Tuesday, Biden signed Welch’s TRANQ Research Act into law, providing communities with federal resources and research to combat the rise in Xylazine, a harmful animal tranquilizer used as a street drug.

According to Welch, in Vermont Xylazine was reported present in 50% of opioid-related accidental and undetermined deaths in August of 2023.

