Welch's TRANQ Research Act passes

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - New legislation reaching President Biden’s desk ushered in by a bipartisan bill by Vermont Senator Peter Welch.

Tuesday, Biden signed Welch’s TRANQ Research Act into law, providing communities with federal resources and research to combat the rise in Xylazine, a harmful animal tranquilizer used as a street drug.

According to Welch, in Vermont Xylazine was reported present in 50% of opioid-related accidental and undetermined deaths in August of 2023.

