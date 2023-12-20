Why FEMA changed plan to put flood trailers in Montpelier

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA and the city of Montpelier were working on a place to put temporary trailers for Vermonters flooded out of their homes in July, many of whom are still waiting for housing assistance, but now those plans are changing.

Drivers along Interstate 91 in the Upper Valley have seen the fence, drawing rumors and speculation.

From SkyMAX 3, you can see rows of FEMA trailers waiting to be placed.

“There was a housing challenge before the storm only exacerbated by the storm,” said William Roy, a FEMA coordinating officer.

July’s floods displaced some 260 Vermonters. FEMA scrambled to house people fixing homes with FEMA trailers in mobile home parks or in a group site.

“We pulled every lever at the same time,” Roy said.

Many have found housing options; 19 families are still looking.

FEMA and the city of Montpelier penned an agreement to site the trailers at the old Elks Club.

“From the very beginning, even in September we told FEMA that they needed to get going quickly because the building season in Vermont is so short,” said Josh Jerome, a specialist with Montpelier Community & Economic Development.

Jerome says FEMA is no stranger to building in the winter, having done so in North Dakota.

“You never know when snow is going to fly in Vermont and so they were confident that they could do development in the wintertime, so we trusted them and their process,” Jermone said.

But late last week, three owners of private parks said they would lease slots to place 19 trailers. This caught the Scott administration and FEMA leaders by surprise.

“Not only was the state, I hate to say this but not only was the state caught by surprise, we were pleasantly surprised to see, ‘Oh wow, there are properties here that will be able to support people who need assistance,” Roy said.

This is the first time FEMA trailers have ever been placed in the Northeast for a major disaster, and Jerome says there has been a learning curve for everyone.

FEMA already signed an agreement with Montpelier to build out roads, electric and sewer infrastructure. Montpelier will now be paid out a half-million dollar check, which with the City Council’s blessing, will be used to help build out housing at the golf club.

“It is the most prime site in this area to do housing development and we need to do it,” Jerome said.

FEMA won’t disclose where the sites are or who owns them, but they say they’ll be in Lamoille, Washington, Windsor and Orange counties.

They say the new deal will help families in need get into housing sooner.

FEMA says these new trailers won’t be in the floodplain.

Five have been placed already and officials say they are shooting to have everyone housed by mid-January.

Related Stories:

Change in plans for FEMA flood trailers in Vermont

Scott signs emergency measure to expedite housing for flood victims

Old Vt. golf course may have new life housing flood victims

‘FEMA trailers’ headed to Vermont to help house flood victims

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.