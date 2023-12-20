BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We will be continuing our stretch of much-needed dry weather in the wake of the recent flooding.

A weak cold front will be dropping down from the north during the first part of the night. It will kick up some clouds and there will be just a slight chance for a few flurries. Once that front clears the area down to our south, skies will clear out again for the rest of the overnight. But we will be in a colder batch of air. Despite lots of sunshine on Thursday, temperatures will come up shy of normal by 5 or more degrees (normal high for Burlington is now 33 degrees).

Winter will officially begin at 10:27 PM when the winter solstice occurs.

Thursday night/Friday morning will be particularly cold with lows in the single digits and low teens.

It will continue to stay colder than normal for Friday, even though there will, again, be lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will be moderating over the weekend, getting back into the 30s for highs on Saturday, then upper 30s and low 40s by Christmas Eve on Sunday. A weak disturbance may bring just a few snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

Santa may need to replace the snow runners on his sleigh with wheels, as it does not look like a white Christmas for most of us. And temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s for highs.

After that, temperatures will be staying mild, and a frontal system will bring the chance for more December rain showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Happy (almost) winter! -Gary

