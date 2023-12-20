How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We will be continuing our stretch of much-needed dry weather in the wake of the recent flooding.

A weak cold front will be dropping down from the north during the first part of the night. It will kick up some clouds and there will be just a slight chance for a few flurries. Once that front clears the area down to our south, skies will clear out again for the rest of the overnight. But we will be in a colder batch of air. Despite lots of sunshine on Thursday, temperatures will come up shy of normal by 5 or more degrees (normal high for Burlington is now 33 degrees).

Winter will officially begin at 10:27 PM when the winter solstice occurs.

Thursday night/Friday morning will be particularly cold with lows in the single digits and low teens.

It will continue to stay colder than normal for Friday, even though there will, again, be lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will be moderating over the weekend, getting back into the 30s for highs on Saturday, then upper 30s and low 40s by Christmas Eve on Sunday. A weak disturbance may bring just a few snow showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

Santa may need to replace the snow runners on his sleigh with wheels, as it does not look like a white Christmas for most of us. And temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s for highs.

After that, temperatures will be staying mild, and a frontal system will bring the chance for more December rain showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Happy (almost) winter! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Barre. Courtesy: Paul Perry
Scott says it appears worst of flooding over in most parts of Vermont
Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper
A Vermont man is behind bars after police say he threatened Burlington office workers with a...
Police: Vt. man threatened Burlington office workers with knife
Brandon Teeter, Samuel Bathrick, Devin Croteau and Zachery Fuller
4 men arrested in New Hampshire vandalism investigation

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
The latest update from the WCAX Weather Team.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Peter has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your Tuesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast