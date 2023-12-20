How to help
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Flood waters continue to recede and drop across the area. Through our Wednesday, we pick up a good amount of sunshine as temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s. We could see a few more clouds build in tonight this evening after sunset. Those clouds could produce a few light flurries tonight as overnight lows again fall back into the teens and 20s.

Thursday features more sunshine, but temperatures are a tad cooler. It seems only fitting as Thursday is the first day of winter. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures climb back into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s across the area. Thursday night into Friday looks chilly as overnight lows fall back into the teens and single digits. Some of the usual cooler spots may dip below the zero-degree mark.

As we head towards this weekend, we’ll begin to warm things up again. Saturday could feature a few light snow showers, but those are not looking all that significant. Christmas Eve Sunday and Christmas Monday feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures closer to the 40-degree mark.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

