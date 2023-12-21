Bird Bikeshare will be back in Burlington despite bankruptcy filing, company says

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bird Bikeshare has filed for bankruptcy but the company says the short-term rental bikes will be back in the Burlington area next year.

The bikes were already taken out of service in our area for winter.

The popular bike-sharing program was hailed as a success in the Queen City, bringing more than 5,000 riders on 30,000 rides this past season in the greater Burlington area. That’s according to the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association or CATMA.

After a busy season, Bird says it’s “restructuring its finances” and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Despite that, the company says it will be back in the spring and the decision should not impact its ability to provide bikes in the spring.

