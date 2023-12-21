Charlotte-Essex ferry crossing closed due to mechanical issue

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - The ferry from Charlotte, Vermont, to Essex, New York, was temporarily closed on Thursday morning.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company says the crossing is out of service because of a mechanical issue.

There’s no word yet on when it will reopen.

The Lake Champlain ferry between Grand Isle, Vermont to Plattsburgh, New York, is open and running as usual.

