Chocolate babka wreath assembly

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our holiday baking series with a chocolate babka wreath we’re making with Kristen Suzuki from the King Arthur Baking Company.

Kristen shows our Cat Viglienzoni how to braid the wreath now that our dough has been sitting overnight. Watch the video to see.

The babka baking demos wrap up on Friday. Tune in to see the finished product baked and glazed!

Click here for the complete recipe.

