‘Credible threat’ prompts evacuation of Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office was evacuated Thursday morning after what’s being called a credible threat to the office.

We reached out to police about the alleged threat, but have not yet heard back.

According to the court, the person who made the threat has been identified and is being evaluated by the Howard Center.

The state’s attorney’s office is within the Chittenden Superior Court building in Burlington.

Officials said the court schedule for the remainder of the day will not be impacted.

