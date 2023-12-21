How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice

James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. (Source: WLS, MOLLY OLIVER, SHARKS FOR HEYER, CNN)
By Evelyn Holmes, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) – A high school freshman in Chicago died after having a stroke during swim practice.

James Oliver, 14, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on Dec. 8. No one expected the teen to be gone so soon.

His family, the community and his swim coach have been devastated by his sudden and unexpected death.

A family friend said James was born with a brain arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, a condition where medical experts say blood vessels in the brain don’t form correctly.

“We see a lot of AVM’s diagnosed incidentally or because they bleed. We see a lot of that in children, in teenagers in young adults,” neurosurgeon Dr. Matthew Potts said.

James’ principal sent an email to students to inform them of his death. It read in part:

“As a school community, our thoughts are with his brother, Sean, a GHS junior, his family and friends, and our hearts are mourning this loss.”

Those who knew James said he and his older brother were inseparable.

They say he was really smart, had a great personality and loved collecting and trading collectible cards.

He was also active in his church’s youth group.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Conlon
Vermont murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
Vermont state police are investigating a shooting in Tunbridge that left one man critically...
Vt. police investigating shooting that left man critically injured
Khaliq Richardson (far right) speaks in court on Wednesday.
Vermont man sentenced in fatal Rutland shooting
Aita Gurung at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
Burlington man to serve 27 years for killing wife with meat cleaver
Brandon Teeter, Samuel Bathrick, Devin Croteau and Zachery Fuller
4 men arrested in New Hampshire vandalism investigation

Latest News

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police chief says at least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN report says more than 570,000 people in Gaza are now ‘starving’ due to fallout from war
The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office in the Superior Court building has been...
‘Credible threat’ prompts evacuation of Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office
The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.
FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening