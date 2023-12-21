How to help
Holiday treats your pets shouldn’t eat

The holidays are the season of giving, but the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association is cautioning merrymakers about what they give their pets off the table.(WCAX)
By John McMahon
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holidays are the season of giving, but the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association is cautioning merrymakers about what they give their pets off the table.

Many foods we think are safe for pets, especially extra-rich foods, can lead to digestion troubles. Others, like grapes, raisins and onions can be toxic.

Dr. Kathy Shaw of the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association detailed some of the problematic foods on the dinner table you should avoid giving to your dog or cat.

“There are so many foods-- everyone knows about chocolate but Xylitol is an artificial sweetener that’s used in a lot of Christmas candies that can be toxic to them. And then just the fatty foods can be bad for them but can also cause pancreatitis,” Shaw said.

Shaw said to keep it simple-- stick to the treats made specifically for pets and keep the people food on your plate.

She said to be sure to have your vet’s number handy and directions to the nearest emergency clinic in case something should happen.

Click here for more tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

