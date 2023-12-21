H.S. hoops for Tuesday, December 19th
Scores and highlights from the hardwood
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice 85, Burr and Burton 65
South Burlington 69, Burlington 65 (OT)
Rutland 84, MSJ 31
North Country 49, Mt. Mansfield 46
Grace Christian 54, Poultney 32
Otter Valley 69, Mt. Anthony 60
Hartford 53, Essex 43
St. Johnsbury 86, Colchester 72
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 41, Middlebury 38
West Rutland 43, Mt. Anthony 19
Missisquoi 60, Stowe 24
North Country 39, Essex 35
Leland & Gray 46, Twin Balley 26
Burlington 59, Rutland 39
Lyndon 53, Hazen 50
Twinfield-Cabot 41, Rivendell 30
Mt. Abe 40, Montpelier 30
Otter Valley 49, Proctor 43
Windsor 58, Bellows Falls 40
Milton 41, Winooski 24
Poultney 34, Green Mountain U 29
Enosburg 43, Lake Region 19
Mt. Mansfield 68, Burr and Burton 38
Oxbow 38, Woodstock 22
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.