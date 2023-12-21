How to help
H.S. hoops for Tuesday, December 19th

Scores and highlights from the hardwood
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOYS BASKETBALL

Rice 85, Burr and Burton 65

South Burlington 69, Burlington 65 (OT)

Rutland 84, MSJ 31

North Country 49, Mt. Mansfield 46

Grace Christian 54, Poultney 32

Otter Valley 69, Mt. Anthony 60

Hartford 53, Essex 43

St. Johnsbury 86, Colchester 72

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harwood 41, Middlebury 38

West Rutland 43, Mt. Anthony 19

Missisquoi 60, Stowe 24

North Country 39, Essex 35

Leland & Gray 46, Twin Balley 26

Burlington 59, Rutland 39

Lyndon 53, Hazen 50

Twinfield-Cabot 41, Rivendell 30

Mt. Abe 40, Montpelier 30

Otter Valley 49, Proctor 43

Windsor 58, Bellows Falls 40

Milton 41, Winooski 24

Poultney 34, Green Mountain U 29

Enosburg 43, Lake Region 19

Mt. Mansfield 68, Burr and Burton 38

Oxbow 38, Woodstock 22

