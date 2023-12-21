How to help
Mitchell confirmed as new Plattsburgh police chief

A new police chief was confirmed in the city of Plattsburgh on Thursday.
A new police chief was confirmed in the city of Plattsburgh on Thursday.
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new police chief was confirmed in the city of Plattsburgh on Thursday.

At the Common Council meeting, Plattsburgh Police Capt. Peter Mitchell, who has been assuming the duties of chief, was confirmed as the new chief of police.

“I have from the beginning looked at who has the appropriate skill, attitude, trust of the department, and thus far, Capt. Mitchell is the only person that has risen to the top of that, so far, " said Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

Four councilors voted in favor of Mitchell’s promotion while Ward 2′s Elizabeth Gibbs voted no and Ward 1′s Julie Baughn abstained.

At the Common Council meeting, councilors gave their stamp of approval on two new laws that deal with vacant buildings and short-term rentals, like imposing a fee on owners of short-term rentals.

