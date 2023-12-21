More Northern New York towns turn to brine instead of road salt

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - More North Country towns are jumping on the brine bandwagon. New York road crews say it has positive impacts for the environment and their bottom line.

The local highway department in Peru, New York, is leading the way on road salt reduction measures.

“Just want to be a role model and that’s the way we are taking it,” said Mike Farrell, the highway superintendent in Peru.

Farrell says he knew his department needed to make a change, moving away from traditional salt and sand and shifting to brine.

“It’s 23.3% salt that is actually in it; the rest is water,” Farrell said.

It’s an alternative that he says is used on every road in Peru during the wintertime.

“Less salt, it helps and it is all the way around. The roads that used to be hard-packed are bare every time we plow, so it has really helped,” he said.

It’s a change that means fewer environmental impacts from road salt use, and also a reduction in overall costs.

“Just the first year alone we saved $80,000,” Farrell said. “So budget-wise, it really helps.”

Farrell says they are also able to track the number of trips brine trucks make, as well as the amount of the salt water mixture applied.

In addition to reducing salt usage, he says the department also eliminated the use of sand, which ADK Action Executive Director Sawyer Bailey says can be worse than road salt.

“It actually just becomes a hazard in and of itself and an expensive hazard, both purchasing the material but also doing the big cleanup in the spring that all of our highway departments do in the spring in the Adirondacks,” Bailey said.

Farrell’s department also received an award for their road salt reduction work. They hope to replicate the model across the North Country.

“We are lucky budget-wise we had the funds to do this, so our goal not only for our town but for the rest of the county to see what we are doing works. So if anyone else wants to get into it, we can lead them in the direction that what we got works,” Farrell said.

It’s an alternative Bailey says will result in safe roads and clean water.

“We want our kids to be able to get to school. Those roads need to be safe and passable, especially for our first responders who can not wait to get to an emergency,” Bailey said. “Luckily, this is an environmental challenge, an ecological and economic challenge that we can solve. We have the tools and it is exciting that we are putting them to work.”

