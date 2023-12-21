How to help
New Colchester police chief sworn in

Colchester's new police chief, Pete Hull (center foreground), is sworn in.
Colchester's new police chief, Pete Hull (center foreground), is sworn in.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester’s new police was sworn in at a ceremony on Thursday.

Former chief Doug Allen did the honors for the department’s new chief, Pete Hull.

Hull had been acting chief since Allen retired in September.

Chief Hull joined the Colchester force in 1990 and has more than 30 years of law-enforcement-related experience.

