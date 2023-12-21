New Colchester police chief sworn in

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester’s new police was sworn in at a ceremony on Thursday.

Former chief Doug Allen did the honors for the department’s new chief, Pete Hull.

Hull had been acting chief since Allen retired in September.

Chief Hull joined the Colchester force in 1990 and has more than 30 years of law-enforcement-related experience.

Related Stories:

Colchester welcomes new chief of police

Colchester Police celebrate retirement of long-time chief

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.